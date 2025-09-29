New organic trade arrangement with India opens door for Australian producers

On behalf of the Australian certified organics sector, Australian Organic Limited (AOL) has welcomed the finalisation and in-person signing of the Australia-India Organic Equivalence Arrangement late last week in New Delhi, India. The arrangement, signed by both governments, provides mutual recognition for each country’s organic certification system.

“This arrangement is a significant step forward and reflection of the international demand and credibility for Australian organic businesses looking to expand into one of the world’s fastest-growing markets,” said Jackie Brian, CEO at AOL. “By eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming secondary certification, it will provide a much smoother pathway for our world-class organic products to reach millions of Indian consumers. We are optimistic this will translate into tangible commercial outcomes for our certified operators in the years ahead.”

The Indian organic market was valued at nearly $2.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow by approximately 20 percent a year to $16.5 billion by 2033, presenting significant opportunities for Australian producers.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Australian organic producers will now be able to export and market as organic the following products to India:

organic wine

unprocessed plant products, excluding seaweed, aquatic plants, and greenhouse crops

processed foods composed of one or more ingredients of plant origin

The two countries have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Food Safety, enabling further collaboration on issues including:

food regulation

international food standards

emerging food safety issues.

The signing of the Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) on organics equivalence is the culmination of a commitment made in April 2022, under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), while the signing of the MOU is an outcome of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, concluded between India and Australia on 4 June 2020.

AOL said the arrangement would cut through international “red tape” and provide Australian exporters with a more direct pathway into one of the world’s fastest growing economies. With a rapidly emerging consumer class actively seeking premium, green and sustainable products, AOL said India presents a “real opportunity” for Australia’s certified organic producers.

The group also acknowledged the work of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and broader Australian Government in securing this outcome, and said it views this as a “positive model for future trade negotiations” and looks forward to continued collaboration with the Australian Government to pursue similar arrangements that open new markets for our innovative organic exporters.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Julie Collins said the agreement represents “a significant opportunity for Australian organic producers” who will gain access to the Indian organic market.

“India is predicted to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028, and the Indian organic food market is expected to grow significantly, driven by an increasing interest in the health benefits of organic foods and rising investment in this area,” said Minister Collins.

