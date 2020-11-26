New online information resource for wine exporters to Asia

Australian wine commentator and author Jeremy Oliver has teamed with two experienced professionals, David Thomas and Andrew Stark, to create an information-based online wine resource for Australian wine brand owners seeking to develop enduring marketing strategies across the entire Asia Pacific region, called Asia Wine Hub.

The current and potentially ongoing difficulties between Australia and China, which affect the wine industry to a very considerable extent, have tended to focus the attention of wine brand owners towards other opportunities and markets in the Asian region.

“Even the Australian Federal Government has endorsed this approach. However, it is one thing to have such an ambition but another entirely to understand how to create and implement long-term plans likely to succeed across a range of such patently different market characteristics and market entry conditions,” Oliver said.

According to Oliver, Asia Wine Hub is a concept that enables wine brand owners to access the personal experiences of each of this trio plus their considerable networks in trade, media and government circles.

Through their collective insight and understanding of a wide range of Asian markets, the partners can devise strategies, create commercial relationships, facilitate marketing programs and advise on key aspects such as market entry strategies, supply chain and logistics, risk evaluation and in-market regulatory requirements.

Asia Wine Hub works with a wide range of top-level distributors across the various Asian wine markets to provide valuable and granular information for wine brand owners and to help deliver meaningful and sustainable long-term outcomes.

With a wealth of experience in financial services, business and investment, and having lived and worked in London, Hong Kong and Sydney, David Thomas is one of Australia’s leading China and Asia experts.

Andrew Stark brings an understanding of building international brands, coupled with a depth of experience in the operations and supply chain functions.

Jeremy Oliver’s work in promoting Australian wine across Asia, particularly in mainland China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea and Malaysia has helped create many opportunities for leading Australian wine brands.

Wine brand owners can visit www.asiawinehub.com to register their interest in receiving relevant and timely information and accessing the advice and services available.

