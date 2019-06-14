New NSW Wine Scholarship for Top WSET Diploma Student

On Wednesday 12 June, the Sydney Wine Academy hosted their ‘WSET Diploma in Wines and Spirits Graduation Dinner 2019’ at the Theatre Royale, Sydney in honor of the hard working students who have passed this year’s WSET Diploma in Wines and Spirits.

At the dinner, for the first time, a new award was presented by NSW Wine to the graduate who achieved the highest overall marks. This year the ‘Sydney Wine Academy WSET Diploma Student of the Year 2019’ was Matt Irwin.

Matt is the NSW Sales Manager for Trembath & Taylor Wine Distributors and has strong wine and On Premise experience both in Australia and also in the Canadian wine market.

As well as a certificate presented on the night by NSW Wine Executive Officer, Angus Barnes, Matt also wins a scholarship to judge at the 2019 NSW Wine Awards this September at the International Convention Centre, Sydney.

Angus Barnes commented, “This scholarship offers Matt an exclusive opportunity to work alongside some of the country’s finest wine judges. He will experience what it’s like to judge a large, fast-paced wine show, and get to taste a huge selection of the best wines from across the 16 diverse wine regions of NSW. It will also offer him the chance to meet, share experiences and learn from a group of experienced wine industry professionals, as well as cover all the costs involved with participating.”

Matt Irwin said, “It was a great surprise and I am thrilled both to be recognised as winning this award and also to be chosen to judge at the NSW Wine Awards. I am really looking forward to this great opportunity to further my wine education and tasting skills.”