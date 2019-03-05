New Market Explorer tool will deliver ongoing benefits to Australian wine exporters

Wine Australia has launched ‘Market Explorer’ – an online, interactive tool for current and potential wine exporters, providing unprecedented access to export market data.

The export planning tool is the first of its kind for the wine sector, giving wine producers access to aggregated research so that they can analyse markets based on criteria that are relevant to their business objectives.

The tool draws data from multiple sources – including Wine Australia – to present current, one-stop-shop research on wine exports, wine consumption, demographics, market access and market characteristics.

Wine businesses can find the answers to common questions or customise the information to their interests.

Wine Australia chief executive officer Andreas Clark said, “the tool doesn’t attempt to prescribe which markets are the most attractive but provides businesses with information and resources to help them determine which markets best suit their business strategy.

“When it comes to exporting, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all model. Some businesses may want to export to markets where there’s a low Australian share of wine consumption while others may want to target markets where they don’t have to change their domestic labelling.

“The Market Explorer is about giving businesses access to reliable and up-to-date data to inform their business strategy and help them identify where to target their efforts.

“Exporters and potential exporters can search for popular price points across markets or look at which prices points are most popular within markets”, he said.

Wine Australia has developed the Market Explorer tool as part of the wine export capability development component of the Australian Government’s $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package (the $50m Package).

“Importantly, the tool is a valuable legacy, which will continue to deliver benefits well beyond the life of the $50m Package”, Mr Clark said.

The tool is freely available on Wine Australia’s website and will form part of the wine exporter toolkit being rolled out at the Growing Wine Exports workshops this year.

To access Wine Australia’s Market Explorer, visit https://www.wineaustralia.com/marketexplorer