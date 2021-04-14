New legislation to impact vineyard ATVs: No longer rolling the dice

“So whether or not there’s a degree of complacency around risk, which is, I suppose, the other side of the spectrum to ATV fatalities – where the operator feels more confident than they perhaps may be – adds to the level of risk.”

Quadbike use in decline

Levak mentions that quadbike use is actually going down, and ‘side-by-side’ ATV use is increasing due to their already built-in rollover protection. However, he argues that quadbike ATVs are a versatile workhorse, despite the need for safety upgrades.

“Firstly, we have noticed the amount of quadbikes being used in the industry is decreasing, but quadbikes have been, and are being, used for a multitude of tasks in the vineyard,” he said.

“I grew up on a vineyard and I can recall as early as ‘84/’85, that quadbikes had spray put on the back of them to assist with spraying weeds in and around vines, which is one of the tasks that still gets undertaken using quadbikes.

“But in addition to that, they would also be used because vineyards are quite large in size. If you needed to go out and check irrigation drip lines, then a quadbike could be used to save time, as they are easier to get on and off of than some other vehicle types.”

In the period from 2011-2018, there were 128 total deaths in ATV-related incidents, none of which reported any mention of the vehicle having rollover protection, according to Safe Work Australia.

More than one third (38%) of quadbike fatalities in that time occurred on inclined terrain, and over half (55%) of those 128 fatalities occurred on uneven ground.

Since 2018, a further 22 cases of quadbike-related fatalities have been reported to the ACCC, bringing the total death toll to 150.

Support for measures growing Levak says the overall support for this new safety legislation is increasing, but adds that immediate change is something the industry is perhaps not so accustomed to.

“So there are two factors that may result in why the changes in legislation will be viewed negatively by manufacturers,” he said.

“I think change is always something that people resist and I also understand that the manufacturers need to consider there being extra costs imposed with making the additional requirements and changes [to their products].

“The new safety standards apply to new ATV purchases and, I believe, they also apply to second-hand purchases,” he continued.

“So it’s not asking quad bikes that exist in the workplace to be retrofitted with rollover protection as legislation currently stands, but that might occur.

“So the impact is really only where people have the money to afford to purchase new or fairly new second-hand equipment, and its impact on the industry should be seen as a positive one because the bigger picture here is ‘how do you quantify a person’s life?’

“That’s what this new legislation is intended to do: protect life, knowing that quadbikes do feature heavily in fatality statistics in the agricultural sector.”

He adds the fiscal cost of adding rollover protection to new or recent second-hand ATVs is relatively low, in comparison to what the protection will be doing.

“My understanding was that you get referred fitting for certain types of rollover protection on quadbikes which would cost around $300-$400, which is really only a small price to pay when we’re talking about saving a person’s life.”