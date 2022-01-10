New grants aim to help producers tackle South Korean market

A $500,000 grant to the Australian Food and Wine Collaboration Group aims to promote premium Australian food and wine in South Korea and several South-East Asia markets.

Minister for agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud said the grant would benefit the Australian food and wine industries by promoting Australian wine to international markets.

“It is exciting to see our clean, reliable and sustainable Australian produce celebrated on the world stage, and to showcase the talents of our farmers, exporters, and supply chain stakeholders,” Littleproud said.

“We’re helping international buyers find out more about our premium Australian food and wine in four key export markets and strengthening visibility of Australian branding across manufacturing, food service and retail.

“I want international markets to think of Australia as a supplier of high-quality food and wine with high standards of food safety.

“This Team Australia collaborative project brings together rural RDCs and peak bodies across the five sectors. It also leverages an industry-government partnership including the overseas network of DAWE, Austrade and DFAT.”

Australian Food and Wine Collaboration Group spokesperson Charlie McElhone said the joint promotion will look to improve market access and demand for Australian food and wine exports.

“There are real benefits in collaborating and leveraging each other’s expertise to engage with overseas markets,” Mr McElhone said.

“Working together, we will use a ‘Team Australia’ approach to create cut-through with messaging about Australian premium food and wine on global markets.

“Initially, the South Korean market will be targeted in a six-month pilot. If successful, a similar approach will be adopted in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and other high-growth Asian markets.”

