New general manager for cloud-based winery management system

Vintrace welcomes Heather Crawford to the role of general manager for North America at one of the leading cloud based winery management software solutions, helping winemakers run simpler and smarter businesses.

Crawford will lead North America’s team ensuring customers continue to receive the high touch service they are accustomed to as Vintrace enters its 13th consecutive year of double-digit growth.

“Heather’s proven blend of wine industry know-how, business leadership, cross industry success and infectious passion for wine reflects our own love of the industry and dedication to the people that make it possible,” said Vintrace co-founder and board director Joshua Abra.

Crawford brings significant talent to Vintrace with more than 20 years leading business development, finance and technology for leading brands in wine, Beringer, Chateau St. Jean, Stags’ Leap amongst others and is expected to leverage her cross-industry executive experience from food, hi-tech and insurance.

Crawford also brings to the company a strong focus on ongoing innovation as she is a Former Member of the Band of Angels, and co-chair of their software investment group. Heather will continue in her role of advising several venture funds, serving on innovation boards and as a milestone maker at the NASDAQ entrepreneurial centre.

“I’m thrilled to join this team of talented technologists and winemaking professionals, wholly dedicated to bringing the smartest solution to the market,” said Crawford.

Crawford earned her MS in economics from Caltech including game theory research contributing to the FCC electromagnetic spectrum auction design.

She earned her BA in economics and political science from the University of Arizona and she is an admitted member of Phi Beta Kappa.

In addition to her academic and professional accomplishments, Crawford has also served as an intern for the Hon. John McCain, is a trained dancer, amateur baker and holds a WSET level 2 certification.

Since 2007, Vintrace has constantly evolved using innovative technology to help global winemakers meet the challenges and complexities of running their business. With offices in Sonoma, California and Melbourne, Australia, Vintrace has helped global winemakers crush, track and process over 3.65 million tons of fruit, making it one of the most trusted solutions for winemakers worldwide.