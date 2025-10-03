New director appointed for ProWein Düsseldorf

Frank Schindler. Image courtesy ProWein Düsseldorf

Following its re-positioning in September, ProWein Düsseldorf has also announced fresh leadership for the trade fair. From 15 October 2025 Frank Schindler will take over project management as director of the trade fair for wines and spirits. In his new role, Schindler will take charge of project management of ProWein Düsseldorf, leading the project team in Düsseldorf as well as managing the six international ProWein World trade fairs in Asia and South America.

Schindler will work in the operative division of Marius Berlemann, chief operating officer of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, reporting directly to Michael Degen, executive director trade fairs.

“In Frank Schindler we have an expert who is very well connected in the international wine and spirits world at the helm of ProWein Düsseldorf,” said Marius Berlemann, chief operating officer at Messe Düsseldorf.

“He embodies the energy and creative drive we need for the next phase of our No. 1. trade fair. Right now, as we strategically realign and ambitiously develop the brand further, he is exactly the right person to translate this sense of new departures into concrete successes,” says

Schindler’s former roles include managing director of winery Esterhazy in the Burgenland and as managing director of VINUM Weinhandel GmbH headquartered in South Tyrol. Schindler also holds a master’s in international wine marketing and WSET qualification.

Schindler said he is looking ahead with enthusiasm.

“With its blend of internationality, professionalism and innovative power, ProWein is unique in the world of wines and spirits. I am therefore delighted to be able to work with a well-coordinated and motivated team to take the already initiated realignment of ProWein Düsseldorf and its international satellites into the future. We will take bold steps and be guided by the specific needs of the industry to successfully further develop ProWein Düsseldorf’s status as a leading trade fair.”

The next ProWein Düsseldorf will be held from 15 to 17 March 2026.

