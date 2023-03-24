ADVERTISEMENT

New committee to support improved grapevine virus understanding and diagnostics

The Australian Grapevine Virology Technical Committee held its inaugural meeting on 17 February 2023.

This committee brings together scientists from grapevine virology diagnostic and research laboratories across Australia with representatives from industry.

Current membership includes Dr Amy Rinaldo (Affinity Labs/AWRI), Dr Fiona Constable (Agriculture Victoria), Dr Monica Kehoe (Department of Primary Industries & Regional Development – Western Australia), Dr Sharon Harvey (Wine Australia), Anna Hooper (Australian Grape & Wine), Dr Mardi Longbottom (AWRI), Suzanne McLoughlin (Vinehealth Australia) and Dr Vinay Pagay (University of Adelaide), with further invitations planned.

While this group officially met for the first time in February, members have already been working together over the past two years to increase cohesion between virus testing laboratories and to facilitate communication between these laboratories and industry.

One significant outcome from this collaboration has been the establishment of a virus diagnostic proficiency testing program between the three main diagnostic laboratories, which was co-led by Agriculture Victoria and Affinity Labs.

The overarching aims of this new committee are to continue to facilitate communication between grapevine virology laboratories and industry, and work towards further harmonisation of grapevine diagnostic testing in Australia. The committee will also help prioritise research on grapevine virology and diagnostics and contribute to biosecurity responses as required.

For more information, please contact either Dr Fiona Constable (Research Leader – Microbiology, Agriculture Victoria) at [email protected] or Dr Monica Kehoe (Plant Virologist and Molecular Plant Pathologist, DPIRD Diagnostic Laboratory Services) at [email protected].

