New chair elected to lead New Zealand Winegrowers

Marlborough winemaker Clive Jones has been elected as the next chair of the New Zealand Winegrowers board.

Jones has over 28 years’ experience in the wine industry. He previously served for six years with the Marlborough Winegrowers Board (three years as chair) and five years with the New Zealand Winegrowers Board, being elected as deputy chair of New Zealand Winegrowers in 2018.

Jones has been based in Marlborough for the last 22 years at Nautilus Estate, and is currently in the role of winemaker/general manager.

He takes over from John Clarke, who has been on the New Zealand Winegrowers Board since 2006, and chair since 2018.

Jones says he has big shoes to fill as Clarke departs.

“John has become an integral part of the New Zealand wine industry over the past 40 years, and is a positive and respected leader,” he said.

“During his time on the Board the New Zealand wine industry has made grand strides, and has secured a strong international reputation for premium and sustainable wines.”

Jones says he is excited about the future of New Zealand wine, with exports on track to reach $2 billion per year by the end of 2020, but adds that it is imperative the industry continues to work together to ensure ongoing success.

“I believe the New Zealand wine industry needs diversity across region, variety and size of business to be strong,” he said.

“A cooperative and united approach, combined with an absolute focus on quality, has served us well in the past and must continue to ensure our success in the future.”

Jones also welcomes four highly respected members of the wine industry as new representatives to the New Zealand Winegrowers Board.

“It is the first time that two women have been elected to the Board of New Zealand Winegrowers, with five being nominated in these elections,” he said.

“The diversity of knowledge and experience that the new Member-elected Directors bring to the table ensures we have representation that truly reflects our industry.”

The new board includes:

Misha Wilkinson, owner and director of Misha’s Vineyard;

Tim Rose, director at Rose Ag;

Emma Taylor, consultant viticulturist; and

Michael Henley, chief executive at Aotearoa NZ Fine Wine Estates.

