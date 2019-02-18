New cellar door at Atze’s corner, Barossa Valley

Atzes Corner’s collection of award-winning wines will now be showcased in a newly transformed cellar door offering views of the valley.

“We wanted our cellar door to maximise the views, especially at sunset. The result is a balcony that points towards the sun as it sets down the valley and overlooks our old vineyards,” says founder, Andrew Kalleske.

“With our wines gaining considerable recognition, we wanted to offer visitors a true wine experience. This spectacular setting provides a symbiotic connection with the vineyards and the winery. By staying open later, this also means we will be the last stop for many on their visit to the Barossa.”

Andrew began his winemaking career in a garage on this property 13 years ago. However, previous generations of this family have been producing grapes in the area since the mid-1800s and on the property’s oldest vineyard planted in 1912. Their flagship wines are still made from those old vines, which were planted by Andrew’s great uncle, Eddie Staehr.

All wines are available for tasting and purchase.

“We are open until after sunset so when all of the other cellar doors are closing, ours provides another option,” says Kalleske. “People can buy a glass of wine and a cheese platter made from local produce and sit on the balcony overlooking the original old 1912 vineyard while the sun descends over the stunning Barossa Valley.”