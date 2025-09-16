New Australia & New Zealand pavilion to feature at ProWein Düsseldorf 2026

A mock-up of the new Australia + New Zealand pavilion. Image courtesy Messe Reps.

ProWein Düsseldorf, one the world’s leading wine and spirits trade fairs, will feature a number of new developments in its 2026 edition, including a hosted buyer program, a new hall layout and a new group pavilion for Australia and New Zealand.

The hosted buyer program is designed to ensure top buyers from key markets will be at ProWein, including those from Germany, Japan, Canada, USA, UK, Benelux and Scandinavia.

The new Australia + New Zealand pavilion was developed by Messe Reps., the representative of Messe Düsseldorf in Australia and New Zealand which organises the ProWein trade fair.

Messe Reps. said that the new pavilion was developed in response to demand.

In 2025, Wine Australia’s absence from ProWein Düsseldorf meant Australian exhibitors at the fair lacked an ‘Australia’ banner grouping them together. This prompted discussion amongst producers present about the perception of Australian wines on the global stage.

Whilst some Australian and New Zealand companies will retain their own individual stands, the intention is to locate the individual Australian and New Zealand exhibitors around this new Australia + New Zealand pavilion in Hall 6.

For over 30 years, ProWein has been one of the most important international trade fairs for wines and spirits, intensively covering the entire global market. As a result, its visitors are just as international as the exhibitors. These visitors are all exclusively members of the industry, because the controlled admission at international trade shows in Germany ensures that only verified trade experts are present at ProWein.

At ProWein 2025, 84% of exhibitors and 51% of visitors came from outside Germany. Trade buyers from 128 countries were there and Germany itself remains one of the top three wine importing countries with nearly three times the imports of France.

For those participating in the pavilion, all costs for participants will be included: stand space, design and construction, graphics production, individual winery names and logos on counters, media entry, matchmaking, glasses, spittoons, champagne bowls, ice service, daily catering and pavilion management.

The pavilion will also feature ceiling-suspended signage with themed images alongside the words Australia / New Zealand.

Two staff will manage the pavilion to offer general assistance such as handling enquiries, assisting with glass replacement, ice delivery, and food preparation etc. In addition to this, consolidated wine shipping and hotel accommodation will be offered, with costs to be advised.

The cost for an individual winery to take part on the Australia + New Zealand Pavilion is AU$9999 (no GST is payable as this is an export).

Conditional terms for exhibitors are as follows:

Location on the pavilion is allocated on a first come basis. A deposit of $1000 is required to confirm a place. Cancellation will result in a loss of 50% of this deposit.

Meeting tables are shared, with one table for every two exhibitors. Messe Reps will operate a booking system for tables to ensure that everyone has equal opportunity.

A further payment of $3999 is payable by 15 October, with the balance of $5000 payable by 15 December. Cancellation after 15 October cutoff will mean a refund is only possible if the space can be resold.

If participation rates result in the pavilion being cancelled then all payments will be refunded.

For further information about the new Australia + New Zealand pavilion at ProWein Düsseldorf 2026, please contact Robert Laing at [email protected].