“Natural disasters on the rise”, says Rural Aid

A storm in March. Photo: Tim Bateup. Image courtesy Rural Aid

Australia is experiencing an unprecedented rise in the number and severity of natural disasters, with 70 events officially declared by the Australian Government in the 2024–25 financial year. In Queensland alone, all but one Local Government Area (LGA) recorded a declared natural disaster—a statistic highlighting the increasing toll of a changing climate.

The economic impact has been immense. In the first half of 2025 alone, the Federal Treasury announced the cost of lost economic activity due to natural disasters to be estimated at $2.2 billion. A significant financial and emotional burden of these disasters falls on farmers and rural communities.

As the pressure mounts, Rural Aid has been working to support primary producers with a suite of essential services—from emergency assistance to long-term mental health support.

“We’re seeing disasters hitting more often, and hitting harder,” said Rural Aid CEO John Warlters.

“It’s pushing farmers and their families to breaking point. At Rural Aid, we’re consistently delivering hay, household water, financial assistance and recovery support right across the country.”

Over the past year, Rural Aid has responded to disasters including droughts, bushfires, floods, and storms. The organisation’s support has included:

Hay drops to feed livestock

Deliveries of clean household water and water tanks

Farm recovery programs and volunteer rebuilds

Financial assistance for urgent needs

Community building initiatives to build local economic resilience

Access to mental health and wellbeing services for farmers and families

The mental health impacts are severe and growing. Natural disasters, combined with the ongoing pressures of rural life, are leaving many producers in a state of chronic stress.

“A ten-minute hailstorm can wipe out a year’s worth of work and income,” said Warlters.

“Our farmers live with constant uncertainty. Their livelihoods depend on the weather—and that’s becoming less predictable by the day.”

Rural Aid remains a steadfast partner before, during and after disasters, but the charity’s work also extends well beyond natural crises. Farmers face a range of ongoing challenges—from market volatility and succession pressures to isolation and limited access to services—that require year-round support.

With the annual cost of natural disasters in Australia projected to reach at least $73 billion by 2060, according to Deloitte modelling, the demand for Rural Aid’s services is growing rapidly.

“We can’t keep up with demand without the support of everyday Australians and generous businesses,” Warlters explained. “We rely on donations to keep delivering our services. Every dollar makes a real difference on the ground.”

