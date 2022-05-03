National Wine Show of Australia to make 2022 return

The National Wine Show of Australia, the competition that determines the best of the best Australian wines, is back after a two-year hiatus.

Winners of the delayed 2021 National Wine Show will be announced on Friday, May 20 at an awards ceremony that will celebrate the resilience of an industry battered by COVID, bushfires, drought and trade sanctions.

Among several changes this year, a tighter qualifying process has made Australia’s pinnacle wine awards event even more competitive.

Gold, silver and bronze medal-winners from qualifying shows across the country were previously eligible to enter, but only gold and silver winners are now in contention.

“Australian winemakers have been through some shocking times over the past few years, battling environmental, economic and global health issues – it’s been one thing after another,” National Wine Show of Australia chair Andy Gregory said.

“With only the highest-awarded wines at Australian qualifying shows now making it to the judging table, the National Wine Show is the perfect opportunity to recognise the sheer dedication and hard work that has enabled Australian winemakers to continue to produce some of the world’s best and most exciting wines.”

In addition to the top trophy being renamed the Prime Minister’s Trophy for Champion Wine of Show, other new trophies include the Len Evans Memorial White Wine of Show and James Halliday Red Wine of Show.

Australian wine ‘royalty’ James Halliday has been on the National Wine Show of Australia advisory panel for almost 30 years, and has chaired the show on numerous occasions.

“This is the most important wine show in Australia and it’s wonderful to see it back. The winners will benefit from the domestic and international profile that comes with being judged the very best of Australian wines and that is a wonderful opportunity for Australian winemakers,” Halliday said.

Gregory said inaugural partnerships with awards naming rights sponsor Endeavour Group and the National Press Club of Australia were pivotal in supporting an industry that contributes $45.5 billion to the Australian economy and represents nine per cent of all agricultural exports.

“We’re delighted to have Australia’s leading retail drinks and hospitality business Endeavour Group and the Press Club on board to join us in flying the flag for Australian wines,” he said.

Endeavour Group CEO Steve Donohue said the organisation was privileged to play a significant role in the Australian wine industry, and would continue to champion Australian wine.

“Throughout Australia, our Langton’s, Dan Murphy’s and BWS teams proudly and passionately offer customers thousands of outstanding local wines,” Donohue said.

“We work with hundreds of Australian grapegrowers and winemakers who help craft many of our Pinnacle Drinks brands alongside our own winemaking, cellar door and viticulture teams.

“Through our Paragon Wine Estates portfolio, we are careful custodians of important Australian wine brands, drawn from our most prestigious regions and with rich histories.

“The future is bright for Australian wine, which is evident in the entries for this year’s National Wine Show trophies. We can’t wait to celebrate and recognise the winners; the best wines this country has to offer.”

Other new National Wine Show of Australia developments include:

For the first time, varietal Grenache gets its own award class and trophy

Classes and trophies now reflect both varietal and blended wines, recognising the rich history of blending in Australia

Two new qualifying shows have been introduced: The Australian Sparkling Wine Show and the National Sweet White Challenge

