National Wine Industry Salary & Benefits Survey is now open

Wineries across Australia can register to participate in SAWIA’s 2022 Survey. As the only wine industry-specific salary survey in Australia, it enables wine businesses to benchmark company salaries and benefits in order to attract and retain key talent.

Now in its 23rd year, 61 positions are being surveyed across the Australian wine industry. This includes roles in winemaking, viticulture, warehouse, sales, finance, marketing, human resources, administration and other positions typically not covered by any modern awards. This year’s survey also features a new position, Head chef/Senior chef in response to industry feedback.

Survey participants are entitled to a discount on the price of the Survey Report, as are members of all state wine industry associations. In addition to salary and benefits data, the Survey Report provides important workforce data for benchmarking and workforce planning purposes, including age and gender distribution and employee turnover.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!