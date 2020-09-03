Murray Darling winegrape growers to vote on regional support

Winegrape growers in the Murray-Darling and Swan Hill wine regions will be voting over the coming weeks to determine whether the regional industry bodies continue to provide representation and support services for winegrape growers.

The current four-year term of the Murray Valley Wine grape Industry Development Committee (IDC) ends in December, meaning that all winegrape growers in the two regions will be required to vote on its continuation.

The IDC operates under Victorian legislation, which by agreement with the NSW government also extends across the border.

The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) has mailed ballot papers to growers for the compulsory vote on whether the grower-controlled IDC should serve another four-year term.

The first three weeks of September during which votes are cast could be a defining moment for the regional wine industry.

A majority vote in support of the IDC means both the IDC and Murray Valley Winegrowers (MVW) will continue to provide services to growers.

Failure to appoint the IDC for another four-year term means MVW will lose its funding and would ultimately be forced to close. MVW is able to function because it draws funding from the IDC, which under legislation oversees the collection and spending of regional grower levies of $1.50/tonne compulsory and $0.70/tonne voluntary.

MVW executive officer Paul Derrico says growers need to consider the repercussions of the IDC not being returned, and therefore of MVW eventually shutting down without its primary funding source.

“For many years, MVW has been the regional advocate for growers on a vast array of issues, we want this to continue well into the future, therefore growers need to vote yes and return the voting papers as soon as possible,” he said.

Growers have three weeks in which to vote. Votes will not be counted unless received by the VEC Returning Officer in Melbourne before 4pm on 21st September.

