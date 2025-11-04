Mount Gambier Wine Region launches new website to boost regional visibility

A screenshot of the Mount Gambier Wine’s new website

The Mount Gambier Regional Winegrowers Association (Mount Gambier Wines) has launched its new website, www.mtgwines.com.au, to boost regional visibility and provide a central hub for information on local wines, growers, and events. The site features member profiles, an updated events calendar, and a media library highlighting the region’s achievements.

Established in the early 1980s with initial vine plantings, Mount Gambier was formally recognised as a Geographical Indication (GI) area in 2010. The GI covers Glencoe, Kalangadoo, Kongorong, Port MacDonnell, Yahl, Caroline, and the Volcanic area.

Association members agreed on the importance of a modern online presence to showcase Mount Gambier’s unique qualities and offer up-to-date engagement opportunities. Direct links to members, event listings, and resources position the region as one of South Australia’s top cool climate wine districts.

Origins and Geographical Indication

A small group of growers developed the region’s association in 2001, leading to official GI status for premium grape production in 2010. This broad designation ensures all major growing areas are included, with cool climate wines showcasing the region’s grape growing capabilities. The association said the wines of Mount Gambier are gaining traction in local, interstate and international markets, with the future of the region in good hands.

Website Concept and Community Engagement

President Paul Chiesa described the website as a dynamic, evolving space promoting growers’ and producers’ stories, and supporting both tiers of membership. The platform aims to unite the community, celebrate achievements, and foster growth for the region.

Membership Categories and Benefits

A new ‘supporter’ membership offers reduced rates for individuals or businesses interested in connecting with the wine community. Full membership provides greater access, voting rights, and WhatsApp Viti chat participation. Both categories are featured on the website.

The site is designed by executive officer Peta Baverstock to enhance accessibility and communication within and beyond the region. Upcoming events include a Mount Gambier Wines Public and Trade Tasting, on Wednesday 26 November, 3-6pm at the South Australian Hotel, with ticket links and trade registration available online at www.mtgwines.com.au.

To join the association or to learn more, visit www.mtgwines.com.au or follow @mtgambierwines on social media.

