More takeaway alcohol sales allowed on Good Friday and Anzac Day

Clubs, pubs, small bars, cafes and restaurants can now sell takeaway food and alcohol this Good Friday and ANZAC Day in a move to help businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Liquor & Gaming NSW and NSW Fair Trading have issued a Statement of Regulatory of Intent to allow the changes.

Executive Director of Policy and Strategy, John Tansey, said while businesses can’t get back all their lost days, lifting the long weekend alcohol restrictions will create an opportunity for trade.

“This is for the businesses doing it tough and people at home doing the right thing to protect their communities,” Mr Tansey said.

“Some licensees who hold a liquor licence would normally be able to trade on a Good Friday but we’re extending that to all pubs, clubs, small bars, restaurants and cafes that sell food.

“Likewise, ANZAC Day is normally a restricted day for trade, but given the circumstances it’s also a chance for some of our most impacted businesses to maintain operations and keep their staff employed.”

On Good Friday, pubs, clubs, small bars, restaurants and cafes with liquor licences can sell takeaway alcohol, with a meal, during their normal trading hours within a 12pm to 10pm window.

The exemption does not apply to packaged liquor licensees such as bottle shops – these businesses are subject to their normal Good Friday closure.

On ANZAC Day, pubs, clubs, small bars, restaurants and cafes with liquor licences can sell alcohol during their usual trading hours, and packaged liquor licensees can open as usual from 1pm until normal close of trade.

“This Easter long weekend and ANZAC Day will look very different to all we’ve had before but I’m sure people will find creative and safe ways to connect with their friends and loved ones while practising social distancing.”

