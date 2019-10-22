Mollydooker Wines crowned at 2019 Business SA Export Awards

Mollydooker Wines has taken out the South Australian Wine, Beer and Spirit Award at the Business SA 2019 Export Awards held last week in Adelaide.

The award cements Mollydooker Wines as a valuable South Australian contributor to the international marketplace.

Owner, operator and chief winemaker Sarah Marquis says she is proud of this award that cements Mollydooker Wines as a valuable South Australian contributor to the international marketplace, with a successful track record of selling and promoting wine and providing outstanding transnational service.

Sarah has seen 13 vintages of premium wine stem from her iconic McLaren Vale winery, producing 70,000 to 100,000 cases annually and exporting 80%, with their main market being the United States.

Set in the heart of McLaren Vale, world class left-handed winery Mollydooker Wines is leading the way in the export wine industry, by developing and employing innovative techniques and instilling a company-wide commitment to the Mollydooker motto, ‘we make wines that make people go WOW through attention to detail and commitment to excellence’.

Sarah explains the process of transforming the McLaren Vale based family-run business into a successful global brand as a life changing journey. “Building and running this business has been such an amazing experience and has given me the opportunity to enrich the lives of my team and many others around me.”

A left-hander herself, Sarah is no stranger to the awards spotlight, being recently crowned 2018 Owner/Operator of the Year (Australian Women in Wine Awards), and 2019 Telstra ‘Medium and Making Waves’ winner and overall 2019 South Australian ‘Business of the Year’.

Mollydooker Wines uses industry leading data and analytics to keep track of vine growth, grape sugar content and facilitates vineyard watering needs through their Marquis Watering Program™. This intensive process ensures the wine contains the optimal fruit weight, measured by the Marquis Fruit Weight™ system, which is the percentage of the drinker’s palate covered by the taste of fruit.

In its final drinking phase, Mollydooker uses its Mollydooker Shake™ technique to prepare the wine, where they invert and shake the wine bottle to restore its full-flavoured taste.

Named after old Aussie slang for a left-hander, Mollydooker is a dedicated to sharing its good fortune throughout the world, with their sponsorship of three schools through Transform Cambodia, as well as their ongoing support for the Hutt Street Centre in Adelaide, and Mercy Multiplied in the United States.

Mollydooker was one of four wine companies to take out gongs in the Business SA Export Awards: Accolade Wines received the Excellence in Exporting Award in recognition of its international impact, Wines by Geoff Hardy won the Regional Exporter Award and Haselgrove Wines won the Small Business Award.