Melbourne newcomer wins Australia’s Wine List of the Year

Xavier Vigier, head sommelier at Circl. Photo: Arianna Leggiero

The results of Australia’s Wine List of the Year Awards are in, and Melbourne newcomer Circl has been crowned Australia’s Wine List of the Year. The awards were presented yesterday at NSW Parliament House in Sydney, in front of more than 300 people.

Xavier Vigier, Circl’s head sommelier, also received the Judy Hirst Award, which is awarded to the sommelier responsible for curating the winning list. Vigier won this award just three years ago with his wine list at Ten Minutes by Tractor.

In addition to the major trophy, Circl also picked up seven category awards including Australia’s Best Restaurant Wine List – City, Australia’s Best List of Wines by the Glass, Australia’s Best Champagne List, Australia’s Best Sparkling Wine List, Best Wine List Victoria, and Australia’s Best Listing of Victorian Wines. Circl’s list also picked up the Sommeliers Choice Award which is voted upon by fellow Australian sommeliers.

Australia’s Wine List of the Year Awards was established in 1993 by Rob Hirst OAM and his late wife, Judy, together with Tucker Seabrook. The awards honour the time, skill, and resources that go into developing the highest-quality wine lists and pay tribute to the talented sommeliers, owners, their teams and the cellars behind them. Just last year, Rob was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for his services to oenology and to industry associations.

Standouts

This year’s state and territory stand-outs included Bennelong (Best Wine List NSW), Gibney (Best Wine List WA), The Salopian Inn (Best Wine List SA), Fico (Best Wine List TAS), Agnes (Best Wine List QLD), and Capitol Bar & Grill (Best Wine List ACT). Gibney, Capitol Bar & Grill, and The Salopian Inn all took out these state titles for the second year consecutively.

Senior Judge Andrew Graham praised Circl’s wine list for its “eye-watering depth” and accessibility.

“So often, the great wines of the world seem almost mythical,” said Graham. “They’re things that drinkers dream about, but so rarely get to experience. Yet the astonishing list from Circl resets what is accessible.

“Led by a truly sublime offering of wines by the glass, which is gleefully heavy with famous ‘unicorns’, there is eye-watering depth throughout this list. You can start with the wonderfully well contextualised Champagne offering, take a flight of rare rosé and end up with a dive into magnificent, rare old Australian Shiraz. What a journey!”

Of this year’s results, chair of Judges Peter Forrestal said the education of sommeliers was at “an all-time high”.

“The enthusiasm with which those involved in restaurants and, more generally, in serving the public, is infectious. Documenting all this since 1994 is Australia’s Wine List of the Year with another record number of entries to affirm the quality of individual restaurants and to record excellence at the table.”

This year, six venues were added to the Australia’s Wine List of the Year Hall of Fame. To be applicable, venues must have won Australia’s Wine List of the Year once or a State/Territory or Australian category award three times, while also maintaining their glass rating each year. Among the new inductees for 2025 were Melbourne Supper Club (Best Wine Bar List 2008, 2011, 2012); Hobart’s Stillwater (Best Wine List Tasmania 2016, 2017, 2018); and Canberra’s The Boat House (Best Listing of ACT Wines 2019, 2020, 2021). Brisbane’s Cru Bar + Cellar also had an impressive six inclusions most notably for its title of Australia’s Wine List of the Year in 2022, along with three-year accolades for Best Wine Bar List, Best Wine List Queensland, Best Wine by the Glass List, Best Champagne List, and Best Listing of Queensland Wines.

“This year, a record number of venues received the coveted ‘Three Glass’ rating, an increase of 10% on last year,” said Hirst. “Many of these venues have received this distinction for the first time with freshly opened venues like Sydney’s Table Manners, Brisbane’s The Fifty Six, and Adelaide’s Station Road all leaping straight to the highest rating in their first year. It’s an incredible achievement and one that reflects the importance of a wine and drinks list to the overall dining experience.”

The judging panel, led by chair of judges Peter Forrestal and deputy chairs Toni Paterson MW and Jeni Port, is made up of over 35 industry professionals from Australia and around the world, including Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine and other industry experts spanning wine writers and commentators, wine show judges, and past winners.

Each list is judged by a pair of judges who assess it independently and confidentially. The lists are evaluated based on content, balance, suitability to the venue, presentation, and pricing. If the list meets the required standard, it is awarded a glass rating. One Glass indicates the list is recommended, Two Glasses signal that the list is excellent, and Three Glasses are awarded only to lists that are deemed outstanding.

Once all lists have been reviewed and scored, the country’s top lists are then re-reviewed and ranked by the full Australian and International Panel to select the Australia’s Wine List of the Year Award winner.

ALL WINNERS OF AUSTRALIA’S WINE LIST OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2025



NATIONAL WINNER

Australia’s Wine List of the Year Circl

Judy Hirst Award Xavier Vigier

STATE/TERRITORY WINNERS

Best Wine List ACT Capitol Bar & Grill

Best Wine List New South Wales Bennelong

Best Wine List Queensland Agnes

Best Wine List South Australia The Salopian Inn

Best Wine List Tasmania Fico

Best Wine List Victoria Circl

Best Wine List Western Australia Gibney

TYPE OF TRADE AWARD WINNERS

Australia’s Best Restaurant Wine List – City Circl

Australia’s Best Restaurant Wine List – Country Settlers Tavern

Australia’s Best Club Restaurant Wine List Junction Moama

Australia’s Best Hotel Restaurant Wine List Woodcut

Australia’s Best Pub Restaurant Wine List Besk

Australia’s Best Wine Bar List Where’s Nick

(The Fiona MacDonald Award)

CATEGORY AWARD WINNERS

Australia’s Best New Wine List (The Tony Hitchin Award) Maison Bâtard

Australia’s Best Wine List (Max 50 Wines) Apéritif & Co.

Australia’s Best Wine List (Max 100 Wines) Rizla

Australia’s Best Wine List (Max 200 Wines) A Prayer for the Wild at Heart

Australia’s Best List of Wines by the Glass Circl

Australia’s Best Food & Wine Matching List Restaurant Botanic

Australia’s Best Champagne List Circl

Australia’s Best Sparkling Wine List Circl

Australia’s Best Listing of Australian Wines Jonah’s

Australia’s Best Listing of ACT Wines Capitol Bar & Grill

Australia’s Best Listing of New South Wales Wines The Blue Door

Australia’s Best Listing of Queensland Wines Blackbird

Australia’s Best Listing of South Australian Wines Hardy’s Verandah Restaurant

Australia’s Best Listing of Tasmanian Wines The Agrarian Kitchen

Australia’s Best Listing of Victorian Wines Circl

Australia’s Best Listing of Western Australian Wines Gibney

Australia’s Best Listing of Organic & Biodynamic Australian Wines O Bar & Dining

Australia’s Best Listing of Museum & Rare Wines Society

Australia’s Best Listing of a Single Region’s Wines The Salopian Inn

Australia’s Best Non-Alcoholic List Restaurant Botanic

Australia’s Best Aperitif List Where’s Nick

Australia’s Best Digestif List Society

Australia’s Best Japanese Sake List Sake at the Rocks

Australia’s Best Beer List Besk

Australia’s Best Cocktail List Paper Daisy

Australia’s Best Listing of French Wines Society

Australia’s Best Listing of Greek Wines Olympus

Australia’s Best Listing of Italian Wines Il Lido

Australia’s Best Listing of New Zealand Wines Woodcut

Australia’s Best Listing of USA Wines Cru Bar & Cellar

Best Wine List – Sommeliers Choice Circl – Xavier Vigier

Best Wine List – Australia’s Choice (Consumer) The Dry Dock

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!