McWilliam’s Wines find new home at Calabria Family Wines

Riverina and Barossa Valley winemaker Calabria Family Wines has acquired a piece of Australian wine history with the purchase of McWilliam’s Wines, announced yesterday by KPMG and selling agent Colliers International.

The sale, which is set to be complete by 30 April, will see the Griffith-based Calabria family take ownership of the McWilliam’s brands, intellectual property, and stock holdings as well as the Hanwood vineyard, winery and cellar door.

“It is a great honour for our family to become the proud custodians of Australian winemaking history with the purchase of McWilliam’s Wines. Despite recent challenges, we know the McWilliam’s name carries a long and prestigious reputation as one of Australia’s oldest wine producers,” third-generation General Manager Michael Calabria said.

McWilliam’s was established in 1877 and has become one of Australia’s leading family-owned wineries. With six consecutive generations of winemakers and over 140 years of experience, McWilliam’s has established a range of premium vineyard holdings across the Riverina and New South Wales.

“We have great respect for the McWilliam family and the impact they have had on the Australian wine industry. Dad (Bill Calabria, AM) loves sharing stories about the pioneering family and often spends an afternoon chatting and visiting with Jim McWilliam (96 years). We are committed to honouring the McWilliam’s legacy as we bring their portfolio of outstanding wines into our very own,” third-generation Sales & Marketing Manager Andrew Calabria said.

“Local members of the McWilliam family are pleased that the Hanwood winery and the McWilliam’s Wines business will continue under the control of the Calabria family and that their passion for the local region, brands and history of the company will continue under their family ownership. We have had a close and enduring relationship over many years and look forward to working with the Calabria family in the future,” fifth-generation Greg McWilliam said.

As part of the transition process, Calabria Family Wines will work with KPMG and McWilliam’s to ensure a smooth transition as the business changes hands.

For further information about Calabria Family Wines, please visit www.calabriawines.com.au.

