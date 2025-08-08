McLaren Vale winery buys Fox Creek Wines to “safeguard” legacy

Maxwell Wines’ vineyards in McLaren Vale. Image courtesy Maxwell Wines

South Australian winery Maxwell Wines has acquired McLaren Vale wine producer Fox Creek Wines, in a move it says aims to safeguard the legacy of the region’s wine heritage amid the rapidly shifting national landscape.

Maxwell Wines will take custodianship of the Fox Creek Wines label, known for its history and connection to the Vale, with plans to preserve the brand’s integrity while “breathing new life” into its operations. The Fox Creek cellar door site is closing and will be subject to a separate sale.

Maxwell Wines said it views the acquisition as “a natural progression” of its long-standing commitment to the region.

Jeremy Maxwell, general manager of Maxwell Wines, said the decision is as much about community as it is about business.

“This isn’t just about expanding our portfolio—it’s about preserving the future of McLaren Vale. We’ve always believed that the strength of this region lies in its people, its land, and its legacy. Fox Creek Wines is a brand with deep roots here, and we’re proud to help ensure it remains in McLaren Vale hands. Our intention is to honour the history of the brand and continue to make their signature wines true-to-style.”

Once a Langton’s Classified winery and named among the Langton’s Top 100, Fox Creek Wines holds a notable place in the history of South Australian winemaking.

“Maxwell is taking a long-term view to the rebuild—the focus will be on thoughtful innovation and respectful evolution. As the brand enters a new chapter, we are committed to preserving the essence of what made Fox Creek exceptional while investing in renewed energy, elevated winemaking, and a clear strategic vision for its future,” Jeremy said.

KPMG turnaround and restructuring partner Tim Mableson, who oversaw the sale of Fox Creek Wines, commented on the transition.

“Maxwell brings a strong pedigree in the making and distribution of quality wines. Their vision, commitment and deep ties to the local community will provide the ideal platform for Fox Creek Wines to flourish for years to come.”

Established in 1984, Fox Creek Wines has been recognised for its quality its valued wine club. The Circle Club is the foundation of the brand’s success—a relationship Maxwell Wines said it is committed to preserving.

“Maxwell is proud to embrace its role as a custodian of the brand. At its core, this acquisition is about keeping McLaren Vale wines in local hands, supporting the regional community, growers, and preserving the stories that define South Australian wine. It reinforces our long-term commitment to the strength, identity, and sustainability of the state’s winemaking future,” Jeremy said.

Maxwell Wines said it will ensure a seamless transition for loyal Circle Club members, with further updates on future plans to be shared by Maxwell Wines in the coming months.

Fox Creek Wines online trading will operate as usual, and the wines are available online at www.foxcreekwines.com.au, or call +61 (0) 8 8557 0000.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!