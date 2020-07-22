McLaren Vale vino wins big at London Wine Comp 2020

Image: d’Arenberg winemaker Chester Osborn

Among a host of winners announced at the 2020 London Wine Competition was McLaren Vale’s d’Arenberg, which won Winery of the Year and Wine of the Year with its 2017 The Dead Arm Shiraz.

The wine also managed to take home the Best Wine by Quality award, scoring an impressive 97 points.

Australian winemaker Chester Osborn is the man behind The Dead Arm Shiraz which got the top score at the 2020 London Wine Competition.

This year’s competition saw about 1000 entries from more than 43 countries which also included new wine producing countries like India.

The top five varieties that were in the competition were Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc.

There were 198 wines from Australia, 126 from Italy, 124 from France, 101 from Spain making them the top 4 countries that entered in the 2020 London Wine Competition.

The biggest improvement in score by country was in the United States which had the highest average score by country followed by France.

