McLaren Vale shines in vintage 2022

Duncan Lloyd, senior winemaker at Coriole, takes part in the annual “vintage team pick” at the end of the season. Photograph “Third Generation” © Kate Potter.

Consumers are anticipating the release of McLaren Vale’s 2022 vintage wines, with the region experiencing a second consecutive year of reportedly outstanding growing conditions.

Regional 2022 red wines have intense, rich and balanced flavours and colours, while whites are showing pretty aromatics and natural acidity.

According to local Agronomist James Hook, the region’s mild summer and warm autumn resulted in a gentle and slow ripening period and delayed harvest, producing outstanding fruit.

Grape picking took eight weeks to complete, beginning at full pace in the first week of March and ending in the second week of April. Yields were generally lower than those of 2021.

While it was a wet La Niña-influenced year for other parts of Australia, McLaren Vale’s vineyards received below average rainfall. Cases of botrytis bunch rot were rare, meaning that 2022 Vintage McLaren Vale wines will age well in bottle.

Celebrated Master of Wine and Winemaker Drew Noon MW of Noon Winery was impressed by Vintage 2022.

“I’d take another 2022 vintage anytime. Yields were a bit down but I’m very happy with the quality, it was a lovely harvest,” he said.

Corrina Wright, Winemaker and Director at Oliver’s Taranga Vineyards was similarly pleased with the vintage.

“Another solid vintage for McLaren Vale, one without heat waves and a long cool ripening season resulting in excellent flavour development and natural acid retention. Grenache and Shiraz are a standout,” Wright said.

McLaren Vale Grape, Wine & Tourism Association (MVGWTA) CEO Erin Leggat echoed these sentiments.

“McLaren Vale experienced another excellent quality vintage in 2022,” Leggat said.

“The diverse microclimates and incredible geology of our region again produced outstanding conditions for the production of our hero varietals Shiraz, Cabernet and Grenache, and for the myriad of celebrated Mediterranean varietals that our region is becoming known for.”

Do you have a vintage report for 2022? Send your vintage reports to [email protected]

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!