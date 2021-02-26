McLaren Vale PFAS dump plan rejected by SA EPA

The South Australian Environment Protection Authority has reportedly refused to grant permission for a controversial PFAS dump planned for McLaren Vale, according to The Advertiser.

EPA chief executive Tony Circelli told The Advertiser that, after a rigorous assessment process, the EPA Board had decided not to approve the Southern Waste ResourceCo application, despite a Flinders Uni study finding potential contamination areas were relatively small and did not include key areas of irrigation.

SWR had proposed to receive, store, treat and dispose of solid waste contaminated with PFAS at its McLaren Vale landfill.

The plan horrified the winemaking community in the region, which has just been named South Australia’s top tourist destination, and the sixth best in the country, by hotel booking site Wotif.com.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!