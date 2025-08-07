Martinborough winery releases wine made in native timber

The 90 year-old casks are made from a tree native to New Zealand, Totara. Image courtesy Cambridge Road

One winery in Martinborough has debuted a Sauvignon Blanc which was made using casks more than 90 years-old, made from the native New Zealand tree Totara.

Totara was used by early winegrowing pioneers for the fermentation and ageing of wines as far back as the late 1800’s. Their use disappeared almost entirely by the 1980’s as European oak barrels and stainless steel took their place. Now, a small winery in Martinborough is re-kindling this lost technique.

Lance Redgwell is the winegrower at Cambridge Road winery and proudly shared his latest work embracing the old ways.

“My love of the natural world we call home has inspired me to explore ways to honour this land and let it speak through my craft,” said Redgwell. “Winemaking is more than just a process, it’s an expression of place. In re-discovering the rare gift of native New Zealand timber in our wines, I hope to reflect the voice of Aotearoa and pay respect to its spiritual and cultural heritage, the people who have walked this earth before us and offer the taste of something unique.”

The casks in question, crafted in the 1930s, are a far cry from the standard oak barrels of today. First acquired from an old Brajkovich family winery in Kaikohe back in 2018. Redgwell has been tinkering away with the restoration and re-introduction of these native barrels ever since.

“They provide lower oxidation levels and a more neutral wood profile,” explained Redgwell. “But beyond that, they carry mana, history, and a spirit that transcends a mere flavour profile. This is about rekindling a connection to the past and the early history of winemaking in New Zealand.”

While this is a long-term project, the scale will always be limited by the number of barrels available, with only 3,073 bottles produced.

“My hope is that this effort will keep these barrels in use for another 95 years, inspiring future generations to take pride in New Zealand’s winemaking heritage,” said Redgwell. “And ultimately, my goal is to craft the most distinctly Kiwi wines on the planet— wine that speaks not just of place, but of history, tradition, and the land that nurtures it.”

