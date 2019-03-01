Marlborough’s NZ Wine Research Centre development manager awarded scholarship

Development manager at the NZ Winegrowers Research Centre, Tracy Benge has been chosen as a recipient of the 2018/19 AGMARDT Leadership Scholarship.

AGMARDT is an independent, not-for-profit charitable trust that has been funding businesses and individuals in agribusiness for over 30 years.

Benge will use the $15,000 to develop her leadership and governance skills as she undertakes a number of ‘firsts’ for the New Zealand wine industry.

AGMARDT general manager, Malcolm Nitschke says the Trust awarded five scholarships in total and said Tracy’s career trajectory to date has been impressive.

“It’s a pleasure to award the scholarship to Tracy. She has a strong set of skills with an extensive background in finance, which has included project managing the operating platforms of two of the largest banks in the world (JP Morgan with Chase Manhattan), as well as operations and management experience. She also has 10 years hands-on experience in the wine industry and has a strong focus on sustainability.”

“I am sure we are going to continue to see great things from Tracy and she will play a significant part in helping to shape the future of New Zealand viticulture,” says Nitschke.

Counted amongst the firsts that Benge is leading, is instigating and delivering a program that looks at adaptation to climate change in New Zealand viticulture.

“This scholarship is going to help strengthen my leadership and governance skills and ultimately enable me to serve the rural community better as I deliver a number of new initiatives for the New Zealand wine industry,” says Benge.

“The program I am leading around climate change in the grape and wine industry in particular is going to involve developing successful collaborations within the industry, across sectors and internationally.”

In addition to this, Benge is leading the development of NZ’s first research winery in Marlborough, and would also like to help bring the Refugee Resettlement programme to Blenheim.

“I believe the AWDT Escalator programme that I am using the scholarship for will strengthen my influencing, negotiation and leaderships skills so I can deliver the best outcomes for the New Zealand wine industry,” says Benge.

AGMARDT has awarded over $300,000 to 24 future leaders since the scholarships were introduced in 2015.

The four other recipients this year were Jan Early (dairy farmer) and Helen Andrews (pork and beef farmer) of Canterbury, Laura Keenan from Feilding (agronomy) and Matt Kibble of Morrinsville (commercial).