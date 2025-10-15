Marlborough wine show invites locals to taste entries as judging kicks off

Guest judge Sam Kim (left) with chief judge Stu Marfell. Image courtesy Wine Marlborough

Fifteen judges will taste 622 wines entered into the 2025 Marlborough Wine Show this week. Following judging, Marlborough locals have this year been given the opportunity to taste some of the wines entered in show for themselves.

Chief judge Stu Marfell will be joined by a further 12 local judges, as well as out of region guest judges Sam Kim and Toni Paterson MW, in assessing the wines over three days, starting today.

Local invitation

Taking place on Saturday, 18 October, the Marlborough Wine Grand Tasting will replace the traditional, industry-only tasting and be held over two sessions at the recently opened venue, Marlborough Wine + Food Experience.

“For those in the wine industry, the industry tasting has been an annual must-do on the calendar for many years,” Marfell said. “This year, we wanted to invite the community to explore the region’s new release wines and join us in celebrating not only the wines, but also this exciting new venue for our region.”

Alongside the Marlborough Wine Grand Tasting, a Marlborough Wine Show Celebration event will also be held on 14 November, where the show’s best wines will be recognised with trophies and the industry can celebrate together.

Marfell said he was “extremely pleased” to be joined by judges Sam Kim and Toni Patterson MW.

“Sam has been involved in the New Zealand wine industry in various ways for 36 years and has been a wine judge for the majority of that time, while Toni is a leading Australian wine critic, commentator and judge,” said Marfell. “It’s a true pleasure to be able to host them at this year’s show.”

Paterson is a member of the Institute of Masters of Wine, having passed the rigorous examination on her first attempt, and was awarded the prestigious Madame Lily Bollinger Medal for tasting excellence. She has been judging wines across the world for three decades.

Sponsoring the show is QuayConnect, and general manager Jaron McLeod said his team was proud to continue its long-standing support of the Marlborough Wine Show and the region’s wine industry.

“QuayConnect was founded to support and strengthen the wine supply chain, so being part of the Marlborough Wine Show is something we’re deeply invested in,” said McLeod. “Each year, the calibre and innovation of the wines entered continue to showcase why Marlborough leads the way on the world stage. We’re excited to celebrate the talent, hard work, and creativity that drive this incredible industry.”

The 662 wines entered into this year’s show make up 562 individual entries.

Those interested in attending the Marlborough Grand Wine Tasting can purchase tickets here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!