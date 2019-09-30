Louisa Rose appointed chair of the ASVO Wine Show Technical Advisory Committee

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has played an important role in the development of Best Practice Recommendations (BPR) for the Australian wine show system. In 2015 the ASVO published a comprehensive set of recommendations to act as guidelines for all Australian wine shows, assisting them in their objectives of improving and promoting the wine quality and style offering of the Australian Wine industry.

One of the recommendations from the 2015 review was to ensure that this document be reviewed in five years to ensure that it remained up to date. The ASVO has appointed Louisa Rose as chair of a the ASVO Technical Advisory Committee to review, update and expand the wine show best practice recommendations originally developed by the ASVO Wine Show Committee in 2004 chaired by Nick Bullied MW and reviewed and updated in 2015 by the Wine Show Technical Advisory Committee chaired by Dr Tony Jordan OAM.

“The adoption of many of the best practice recommendations of the 2015 ASVO Wine Show Best Practice Recommendations produced more robust and uniform show judging standards in Australia’s capital city and regional shows. Five years on, it is time to review those recommendations and to address new issues that have arisen with the aim of further strengthening the show system to the benefit of both producers and local and international consumers”, said chair of the ASVO Wine Show Technical Advisory Group Louisa Rose

The best practice recommendations provide an up-to-date guideline for use by wine shows when compiling regulations and planning the conduct of shows. The Standards also address many issues identified as challenges within the current wine show system, including class sizes, numbers of entries, judge fatigue, varying regulations between shows, judge training and entry criteria.

The 2015 best practice recommendations were widely endorsed by the wine sector “This comprehensive body of work significantly underpins the robustness of the Australian Wine Show system and provides a framework for continuous improvement as the sector evolves. All wine shows in Australia now have a reference book at their fingertips.” Said Brian Walsh, chair of Wine Australia

The ASVO has appointed a Technical Advisory Committee to ensure the review expresses a broad industry view. Members have been chosen to reflect a wide range of industry interests and represent large and small companies across a wide geographic spread, including members of the wine trade, press, experienced wine show chairs, wine show judges, members of wine show committees, and representatives with links to the 2015 ASVO committee.

“The objective set by the ASVO is to produce a single document for consideration by the agricultural societies, regional bodies and others that conduct wine shows in which the industry would express its current view on what constitutes best practice in the Australian wine show system,” said ASVO president Dr Anthony Robinson.

Further information is available at https://www.asvo.com.au/wine-show/2019-australian-wine-show-advisory-committee/