“Location is no longer a barrier” ASVO to offer WSET course online

Image courtesy ASVO

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has announced a new collaboration with WSET – a global leader in drinks education.

Under the partnership the ASVO will offer access to WSET’s Level 2 Award in Wines course via their online classroom, complete with remote invigilation for the exam.

The ASVO’s WSET Level 2 Award in Wines courses will be delivered online by WSET educators over a five-week period, with a dedicated welcome session for each ASVO cohort, plus two additional expert-led wine tasting tutorials by live video conference.

The arrangement aims to enhances the professional development opportunities offered by the ASVO by providing access to the internationally recognised WSET course. It also means location is no longer a barrier to individuals wanting to build their wine knowledge and qualifications.

According to Matt Irwin, APP development manager at WSET, the Level 2 Award in Wines is “by far the most sought after WSET qualification in Australia”.*

“The knowledge gained in this course stands any wine professional in good stead to speak knowledgeably and confidently about wine,” said Irwin. “We are delighted to partner with the ASVO to provide bespoke access to our online course for members of the Australian wine industry.”

The first WSET Level 2 Award in Wines course for ASVO participants will begin on 25th May, and a second course will begin on 7th July 2025. These courses are open to anyone based in Australia, but ASVO members will benefit from special introductory pricing for the first course starting in May.

“We are excited to offer the WSET Level 2 Wine online course to our ASVO members, but also to any Australian wine sector workers,” said Andy Clarke, president of ASVO.

“The online format offered through the ASVO allows anyone in Australia with a stable internet connection to do WSET Level 2 Award in Wines. This is particularly beneficial for people in regional areas who may find it difficult to travel to a capital city to study. I also recommend it for small wine businesses who want to upskill their sales and cellar door staff.

“Feedback from businesses who have put their staff through WSET courses have noted increased profitability, improved customer service, and higher employee retention rates,” said Clarke.

“In addition, this WSET Level 2 course is an eligible professional development activity for those applying for any of the new ASVO scholarships, which we announced last week.”

More information is available on the ASVO website. Interested participants can enrol via the ASVO website. Enrolments for the first course close on 12th May.

Website Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Courses – Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology

* Note: Of the 4,911 people who undertook WSET studies in Australia in the 2023/24 academic year, 2,290 took Level 2 Award in Wines. Data provided by WSET for the UK academic year from 1 August to 31 July.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!