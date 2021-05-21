Leogate Estate flies the flag for the NSW Wine Industry on the International Wine Show circuit

Leogate Estate has been awarded a Gold Medal at the 2021 International Wine Challenge in London for its 2019 Leogate Estate Reserve Western Slopes Hunter Valley Shiraz.

The International Wine Challenge is the world’s most influential, impartial, and rigorously judged wine competition across the globe. Where thousands of wines from over 50 countries are judged by a panel of international wine experts in a rigorous two-week blind tasting, in London, this April.

This competition is very close to me, as it was the pivotal point for Leogate Estate Wines and my winemaking career when our 2011 Leogate Estate ‘The Basin’ Reserve Hunter Valley Shiraz took out the prestigious ‘James Rogers Trophy’ for the Best Wine in its First Year of Production at the 2014 IWC Competition, says Senior Winemaker and Director, Mark Woods.

“The significance of this wine competition and award has lifted Leogate Estate as a brand and placed it in the league as an ultra-premium wine producer in Australia. It has arguably helped promote the Hunter Valley wine region of NSW and opened doors to new international wine market opportunities,” says owner and director Bill Widin.

Leogate Estate Wines was the only Hunter Valley, Canberra, Central Ranges and Hill Tops wine producer to receive a Gold Medal.

Leogate prides itself on owning three historic vineyards located in prominent wine growing regions of NSW. The Brokenback and Black Cluster Vineyards located in the Hunter Valley focused on growing old vine Shiraz and Semillon and a further Organic vineyard in the Central Ranges of NSW.

Leogate Estate Wines has been established since 2008, and is owned by Bill and Vicki Widin, who used their own knowledge and experience of the land, along with the expertise of others such as senior winemaker Mark Woods, to reinvigorate the historic Brokenback Vineyard and build a successful wine company.

