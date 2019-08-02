Leconfield ‘Centurion’ luncheon to host Penfolds icon Murray Marchant

Leconfield is holding a special luncheon this coming weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dr Richard Hamilton’s time as a surgeon and the release of its 2018 Richard Hamilton Centurion 126 Year Old Vine Shiraz.

The Centurion vineyard, which was planted in 1892 and is regarded as the region’s oldest crop of vines, consists of a modest 12 rows situated at the back of Leconfield’s Hut Block Vineyard, so named after the old picker’s hut on the property.

The lunch will be hosted by Dr Richard Hamilton and his wife Jette, owners of Leconfield and attended by special guest, Murray Marchant, along with Leconfield senior winemaker Paul Gordon and members of Leconfield’s Centurion Club.

Many know Murray Marchant as the father of Penfold’s Grange Hermitage 1951 Vintage. Now in his 90s, Murray was involved with Max Schubert making Grange at Magill Estate in the 1950’s and 1960’s before moving to the Hamilton family winery. In 1968, Murray persuaded the Hamilton family to start making reds in the Grange style using techniques such as open concrete fermenters, Malolactic fermentation, which was quite new at the time, and small wood maturation.

Today, Murray is the last surviving winemaker from the old Hamilton Ewell Winery in Marion. Murray will join Dr Richard Hamilton and the team at Leconfield McLaren Vale cellar door for Leconfield’s Richard Hamilton 2018 ‘Centurion’ 126 Year Old Vine Shiraz luncheon.

“It will be an absolute pleasure to host Murray at our luncheon on Sunday,” Dr Hamilton said.

“Murray is part of our much revered history and an important contributor to our long journey as Australia’s oldest continuously family owned winemaking business in Australia.

“The original plantings represent some of the first and best in the district. This site and the resultant wines have gained great notoriety within the area and throughout Australia.”

The luncheon will include a four course meal paired with Leconfield, Richard Hamilton and Syn wines including the 2018 Richard Hamilton ‘Centurion’ 126 Year Old Vine Shiraz.

Lunch details:

Sunday 4 August

12 noon onwards

Leconfield McLaren Vale Cellar Door

Enquiries: 08 8323 8830

W: www.leconfieldwines.com