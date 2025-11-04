Leaving a legacy:  ASVO executive officer announces retirement plans

Chris Waters at the 2024 ASVO Awards for Excellence dinner. Photo: Darren Clements Photography

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) has announced that its long-serving executive officer, Chris Waters, will commence a planned transition to retirement, with a new executive officer to be appointed in the new year.

ASVO president Andy Clarke described Chris Waters’ contribution to the society and the wine industry as “outstanding”.

“For fourteen years, Chris has been a driving force behind ASVO’s growth, delivering exceptional programs and services for our members,” said Clarke. “His unwavering commitment, outstanding professionalism and deep industry knowledge have left a great legacy for the society. His work over this time epitomises the standard of excellence for which the ASVO stands.”

The extended transition period will allow Waters to work alongside the incoming Executive officer to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities. Recruitment for the new role will commence shortly, with the society aiming to appoint a successor early in the new year.

Waters said the decision to retire was made with confidence that ASVO is in a strong position to continue its mission of supporting excellence in viticulture and oenology.

“It has been a privilege to serve the ASVO and the wine industry during my career,” Waters said. “I look forward to working with the new executive officer to ensure they are set up to succeed and will be able to drive the ASVO and the Australian Journal of Grape and Wine Research to new heights.”

The ASVO board has expressed its gratitude to Chris Waters for his long-term dedication, leadership, and commitment to advancing the industry, and will further celebrate their achievements in the months ahead.

The ASVO is now seeking a “talented and motivated individual” to take on this key leadership role and continue driving the society’s strategic initiatives. Recruitment for the executive officer position is being managed exclusively by Wine Network Consulting.

For more information or to apply, contact:

Stephanie Wood, Wine Network Consulting Mobile: +61 (0)408 939 780 [email protected] https://winenet.com.au/

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!