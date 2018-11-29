Launch of Australia’s first Champagne magazine

VINE & BUBBLE Magazine, Australia’s first Champagne magazine, has made its debut on a 100% digital platform, allowing reader access at their leisure.

The magazine is the first of its kind in Australia, designed to appeal to wine lovers who want to know Champagne on a deeper level.

Founder and Editor, Sara Underdown, says that there is a growing interest in Champagne in Australia.

“Australia has enjoyed an upward trend in Champagne consumption by volume over the past decade. In 2017, we also increased consumption in terms of value (up 23% on the year before), demonstrating our potential to diversify out of the non-vintage category and into others such as Rosé styles and prestige Cuvées,” says Sara.

“More and more people are looking seriously into Champagne – to the wine behind the bubbles. I created VINE & BUBBLE Magazine for this reason; for wine lovers who want to delve deeper into the story of the wine. The magazine appeals to both trade and public readerships with the latest news, information, interviews and stories from Champagne.”

Passionate about authenticity, the magazine brings together a network of leading sommeliers, wine writers and educators as contributors, each one passionate and genuinely connected to the region of Champagne, its people, and wine.

Almost nine months in the making, the magazine’s entire creative development has been a 100% South Australian production, drawing on a talented suite of people from Click Films (filmography), White Design (magazine development), Wade Whitington (photography) and Built (web design).

Readers can download ISSUE NO. 1 for free by visiting www.vineandbubble.com and clicking on SUBSCRIBE.

Readers can also sign-up to VINE & BUBBLE’s monthly newsletter via the website and follow @VINEandBUBBLE on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.