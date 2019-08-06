Latest issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker out now

The August issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker contains Part 2 of our wrap up of the 2019 harvest on both sides of the Tasman, featuring Australia’s cooler climates and those from New Zealand.

The focus of this issue is exports for Brett Murphy, general manager of the $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package, outlines Wine Australia’s strategy to grow sales of fine Australian wine in the US over the next few months as the package enters its fourth and final year. Journalist Hans Mick then delves a little bit deeper into the future of Australian fine wine in the US.

As the cover of this issue hints, this issue also presents the results of our latest closure survey which provides a snapshot of the Australian wine industry’s current use of cork-based and screwcap closures and how this might change in the next five years. The magazine’s last closure survey was carried out in 2015 which highlighted the industry’s ongoing preference for screwcaps. The latest survey has endeavoured to see what, if anything, has changed and uncover how the closure preferences of our wineries differ between the domestic and export markets and at different price points.

On the subject of moving wine around markets, journalist Eleanor Danenberg looks at the challenges of transporting wine within Australia.

As well as their printed copy, subscribers can view the August issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker online here.

