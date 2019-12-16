Last week to register for Sangiovese tasting

Australian wine producers have until this Friday (20 December) to register their interest in a Sangiovese tasting being held by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Sangiovese is one of Australia’s original ‘alternative’ varieties and it’s been a decade since the Journal last tasted the varietal.

Wines by Pizzini wines, in the King Valley, and Brokenwood, in the Hunter Valley were deemed the best wines in that 2008 tasting, when the panellists agreed that Sangiovese’s story in Australia had only just begun.

“It’s only from now on that we will see Australian-made Sangiovese start to sing,” said panelist Heather Ceravolo, of Adelaide Plains Sangiovese producer Ceravolo, at the time.

The forthcoming tasting will explore this next chapter in Sangiovese’s evolution in Australia.

Producers interested in submitting a wine to the tasting can register their by emailing editor Sonya Logan (s.logan@winetitles.com.au).

The results of the tasting will be published in the Autumn 2020 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.