Large-scale SA winery set for sale

Winemasters SA is located just out of Monash in the Riverland. Image courtesy CBRE

A prominent wine facility capable of economically processing fruit from several major growing regions has been listed for sale.

CBRE’s John Harrison and Angus Bills have been appointed to manage the sale of specialist contract services winery Winemasters SA.

The South Australian facility will be offered as a standalone asset with the option to purchase the property and business as a going concern inclusive of the associated business assets.

Winemasters SA offers winemaking, storage, blending and loading services to its customers under three streams: premium, organic and commercial wines.

Established in the late 1970s, Winemasters SA is situated 4km northeast of the Monash township in the Riverland and is 241km from the Adelaide CBD.

The winery is situated on two freehold titles and has a land footprint of approximately 21.45ha with a circa 30,000 tonne crush capacity, 4,600 tonnes of red fermentation, 35,000,000 litre storage capacity and 80 tonne weighbridge.

The winery can comfortably crush 1,000 tonnes per day in two streams.

Further improvements include a main office, laboratory, production office, filtration building, workshop, chemical shed/workshop, storage shed and a four-bedroom, one-bathroom 2010 weatherboard manager’s residence.

“This large-scale winery has convenient access for both B-Double and B-Triple wine transport trucks with an extremely efficient layout. It represents an outstanding opportunity to acquire a highly efficient wine processing and storage facility with the ability to process fruit and prepare wine from all the major South Australian wine regions,” said Harrison.

According to the Winemasters website, the winery provides a cost-effective contract processing service for growers and traders and provides an excellent base for customers to consolidate their operations.

“There is further scope to develop the site for commercial purposes subject to council consent, with approximately 16 hectares potentially suitable to develop,” added Bills.

The Winemasters SA facility is being offered for sale by expression of interest with Stage 1 of the EOI campaign due to close on Thursday 13 November 2025, if not sold prior.

