Langton’s to host virtual wine tasting with Sam Neill

Actor, writer, director and vineyard proprietor Sam Neill has many tales to tell, and is logging online again for a chinwag and a glass of wine during a live tasting with fine wine retailer Langton’s this Thursday 14th May at 6pm AEST.

“This should be fun. We will be talking about wines, life and anything else that tickles our fancy. In particular, our Two Paddocks wines which are rare, hard to find and seldom short of sublime,” he said.

The New Zealander owns Two Paddocks, a certified organic vineyard in Central Otago, which produces highly acclaimed, single-vineyard wines.

The tasting is taking place on Langton’s YouTube channel and will be live-streamed for people to ask their questions as if they were sitting across the pub table.

“I’ve met Sam on the wine circuit before, and I’m looking forward to having a relaxed, engaging and educational chat with him – not without some antics, I’m sure,” said Master of Wine Ned Goodwin.

Indeed, the actor describes himself as being in the ‘cheering up business’ and has been entertaining social media followers during isolation with everything from reading poems for his garden gnome to playing his ukulele.

The episode with Sam Neill will be the fourth weekly live tasting that Langton’s has hosted and wine lovers can re-watch recordings of live events through the website.

Image: Christopher D. Thompsen