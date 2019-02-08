Langhorne Creek responds to claims of “disaster” season

Langhorne Creek Grape and Wine (LCGW) has refuted statements published in an online article by Vinex on 5 February 2019 and linked to on Daily Wine News on 7 February that yields in the region were down 50-70% this vintage due to extreme heat.

The article, titled ‘Impact of Australia’s “blistering” summer – winemaker Tim Wildman reports from South Australia’, provided an “on the spot report of what is happening on the ground in Australia as it endures one of its hottest summers on record” and also referred to many regions across the state experiencing record high temperatures, including Adelaide’s 46.6C on 24 January.

In a statement attributed to Wildman, the Vinex article said, “I spoke to one grape buying company this morning who said that McLaren Vale is looking to be down round 10 to 15% on yield due to the heat. The same person told me that Langhorne Creek has been hardest hit, and may be 50 to 70% down on yield.”

Marina Goldsworthy, marketing and communications manager for LCGW, said, “This is simply incorrect”.

“The extreme heat day on 24 January of course impacted the region, and hit some growers harder than others, but to blindly state a regional yield reduction to an extent of 70% implies a disaster that has simply not occurred,” Goldsworthy told Daily Wine News.

“At no time was contact made with the Langhorne Creek Grape and Wine Association, its grower committee or any industry bodies to fact check or for comment.

“It is worth noting, as with other SA regions, Langhorne Creek veraison and harvest is tracking later than the past few years, anticipating a mid- to late- February start.

“The region was fortunate to escape much of the early season stormy weather and hail and has experienced no significant disease pressure as a consequence of the dry conditions.

“The low winter and spring rainfall means irrigation regimes have been a priority with an early start to watering in the district back through winter to fill profiles as much as possible and take full advantage of any rain events.”

Goldsworthy said the region was well placed for vintage 2019 despite the heat event that occurred on 24 January and was looking to “a strong, sustained future”.