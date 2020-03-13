KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show encourages winemakers to celebrate their successes

The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) has today opened its entries to the 2020 KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show today, calling on Australia’s top wine producers to add their products to the judging mix and be assessed by some of the industry’s finest tastebuds.

With classes ranging from current vintage Rieslings to mature Cabernets and aged Muscats, the prestigious competition welcomes entries across 67 classes and on average sees over 2000 fine wines entered annually.

Judged by some of the industry’s most experienced palates this year the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show will welcome North America’s seasoned wine judge, journalist and educator, DJ Kearney as its international guest.

As one of the most dynamic competitions in the industry, Chair of Judges, PJ Charteris encourages exhibitors to get involved in the Sydney Royal competition.

“The ability to constantly improve and adapt to consumer and industry standard is what keeps producers thriving; and it is through Shows like Sydney Royal that Australian winemakers can benchmark their products and receive invaluable feedback,” P J Charteris said.

“Whether you are a long-standing winemaker at the top of your game or an up-and-coming small boutique winery, you have something to gain from entering such a prestigious competition judged by some of the best in the business.

“Despite the tough times currently challenging Australian wine, the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show is a celebration of the great products Australian wineries continue to produce.”

Entries to the KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show will close Wednesday 22nd April with the judging taking place between Monday, 27 – Thursday 30 July 2020.

For Further information or to enter the 2020 KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show, please visit the website.

