Kiwi wines for the greater good

A new premium wine range from New Zealand has recently launched with a huge focus on sustainability.

An advocate for sustainable packaging solutions, Round Theory’s uniquely-shaped glass bottles are 30% lighter, 35% shorter and made from clear glass for improved recyclability and to lower its carbon footprint, plus all cartons are made from 100% recycled paper.

The brand’s packaging is made from 100% recyclable aluminium and plastic material with the back and front labels made from FSC certified paper, which has been harvested in a responsible manner.

Round Theory wines are sustainably grown and sourced from Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ) accredited vineyards in Marlborough and Hawke’s Bay.

Additionally, the wines are proudly Vegan Friendly Certified. Rowan Dean, VP commercial development Asia Pacific – Constellation Brands (the parent company of Round Theory), is spearheading the launch of the new sustainable and innovative wine range in Australia.

“Sustainability needs to be high on the agenda for everyone in 2020 as consumers are increasingly demanding more ethical and environmentally responsible behaviour,” he said.

“This commitment is at the core of Round Theory – from sustainable sourced and grown wine to our innovative-shaped bottle designed to minimise its carbon footprint.

“The Round Theory wine range has been created for people who enjoy delicious and quality wine but want to ensure their purchase decisions are also positively contributing to our planet.”

Round Theory says its range is designed for wine lovers looking to make more environmentally friendly decisions in their everyday lives.

In recent years, ethical consumerism has moved from niche to normal. Globally, consumers are becoming more eco-conscious, actively seeking out brands and products that embrace purpose and support their quest to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

Recent studies reveal that 48 percent of consumers will deliberately switch to a brand or service provider that is more sustainable.

Additionally, 35% of consumers state the importance of selecting environmentally friendly packaging when making a food or beverage choice.

Tapping into the growing demand for environmentally conscious products and urging consumers to ‘Please Drink Sustainably’, Round Theory was born.

The modern and untraditional wine brand is proudly climate positive thanks to its program with CarbonClick, a high-tech carbon offsets provider company, which offsets at least double its carbon emissions produced. These carbon credits are being utilised in four global projects to help with conservation across rainforest and biodiverse environments as well as providing renewable energy sources.

The projects are the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Project (Australia), Arawera Native Forest Conservation (New Zealand), Clean Energy Wind Power Project (India) and Rainforest Conservation and Agroforestry (Panama).

Round Theory has been consciously crafted from the ground up to have as positive an impact on the planet as possible.

The Round Theory range features four varietals: rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris and its White Field Blend.

To learn more about packaging innovations, check out the 2021 PACKWINE Forum & Expo at packwine.com.au.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!