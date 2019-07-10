July issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker out now

Recent research by South Australia’s Primary Industries and Regions SA’s research division, the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI), highlighted the impact that reduced rainfall during winter in particular had on yields, and that holding off irrigation until spring could significantly impact yields. In his article in this month’s Grapegrower & Winemaker, Sam Bowman talks to the folk at SARDI to learn more about these findings.

This issue kicks off our wrap up of the 2019 Australian and New Zealand vintages. We invited the nation’s grapegrowing and winemaking associations to tell us how the season and harvest played out in their regions.

We also take a good look at oak in this issue, particularly the growing use of Hungarian oak around the world and in Australia, while journalist Hans Mick chats with Leeuwin Estate’s senior winemaker Tim Lovett to learn about the use of oak in the winery’s acclaimed Art Series Chardonnay.

Master of Wine, freelance wine writer and wine judge Emma Jenkins explores why New Zealand wine is performing better in the US than Australia and whether there is anything Australia can learn from the Kiwis?

