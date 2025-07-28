Judging gets underway at the 2025 Sydney Royal Wine Show

Judges will taste and assess more than 1,500 Australian wines. Image courtesy Sydney Royal Wine Show

Wine experts from across Australia will converge in Sydney today as the Sydney Royal Wine Show judging gets underway at Sydney Showground.

Over four days, thirty judges will taste and assess more than 1,500 Australian wines, awarding gold, silver, and bronze medals to deserving wines, and ultimately celebrating the best wine in each category by awarding a coveted champion trophy.

This year marks the first year that celebrated Hunter Valley winemaker and owner of De Illuis Wines, Mike De Illuis, will lead as chair of judges, after taking over the reins from renowned winemaker Sarah Crowe, following her three-year tenure.

“The Sydney Royal Wine Show is not just a competition, but an important celebration of the diversity, craftsmanship, and innovation that define Australian wines,” said De Iuliis.

“Each year, it brings together some of the most talented winemakers and judges from around the world to recognise the best in the industry, and is revered for its rigorous judging processes, esteemed panel of judges, and its role in showcasing the skills of winemakers and grapegrowers from across the nation.”

The event will be held from Monday 28 – Thursday 31 July, with champion judging to take place on Thursday, 31 July. Judging will begin from 9am each day at the Sydney Showground.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!