Judges descend on “vastly underrated” Limestone Coast for annual wine show

Image courtesy Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council Inc.

High-profile wine judges from across Australia will travel to Coonawarra in the southeast of SA for the 2025 Limestone Coast Wine Show (LCWS), set to take place during the fourth week of October.

Following a half-day tour of the Wrattonbully wine region on Monday 20th October, judging will get underway at the Coonawarra Hall on Tuesday 21st October, and carry over into Wednesday 22nd October.

Angus Hughson, one of Australia’s leading wine writers, is among the line up of judges in this year’s show.

“The Limestone Coast as a wine region remains a hidden gem and is vastly underrated both here and internationally,” said Hughson. “I am very much looking forward to judging at the upcoming show and seeing how recent vintages have played out.

Gwyn Olsen, winemaker at Henschke, another judge at this year’s show, said the passion in region was “impressive and infectious”. “It pours out of everyone you talk to, whether it be about wine, agriculture, history, Mary MacKillop or entering tomatoes in the local show,” said Olsen. “If you think the wine show is hotly contested, talk to anyone about the tomatoes at the local agricultural show.”

Consultant winemaker Paul Hotker said it was an honour to make the trip to the south to judge the LCWS.

“I love Cabernet Sauvignon, and the Limestone Coast produces some beauties, along with some terrific Riesling and newer kids on the block. When I think of the Limestone Coast, I think great food, great wine, and nice people too!”

Cliff Royle, winemaker at Flametree Wines in Margaret River said it was “always a pleasure” to judge at the Limestone Coast Wine Show.

“With diverse and unique wine regions, from the world-famous Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignons to the elegant Padthaway Chardonnays, the coastal charm of Robe and Mount Benson, the rising stars of Wrattonbully, and the boutique creativity of Mount Gambier,” said Royle.

“It’s a region built on passion, community, characters and a genuine love of good wine and good times. With the next generation challenging the past with varieties and wine styles there are some really excellent wines popping up mixed with the classics.

“Judging here always has a great sense of community, but above all it’s always fun.”

Also judging this year is Matilda Innes from Ottelia, who will join as an associate for the first time. With plenty of experience in wine shows, Innes is herself a producer who makes wine from fruit grown in different parts of the Limestone Coast region.

A full list of judges can be found here: https://limestonecoastwine.com.au/wineshow/judges/

The trophy dinner will be held for the first time at Raidis Estae in Penola on Thursday 24th October, focussing on the history of the Coonawarra wine region, and highlighting the theme of ‘preservation’.

“This dinner is an opportunity to connect, to share in the passion and love of wine, and to honour the unique region we are all part of,” said Dr Catherine Kidman, viticulturist at Wynns Coonawarra Estate, who sits on the committee responsible for organising the dinner.

A public tasting showcasing some of the winners will take place in the Coonawarra Hall on the morning after the award ceremony. CCL Labels and Vinpac International are the major sponsors for the show.

