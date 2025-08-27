Joval Family Wines appoints ex-leader of Paragon Wine Estates

Shaine DeVenny. Image courtesy Joval Group

Australian wine company Joval Group, which owns brands such as Catalina Sounds in Marlborough, Plumm glassware and BAM logistics, has announced the appointment of Shaine DeVenny as general manager for its Family Wines division. DeVenney was most recently the head of Paragon Wines Estates (owned by Endeavour), and will now be responsible for leading the company’s owned estates and wine brands, overseeing all aspects of its production, sales and marketing operations.

Tim Menting, Joval Group CEO said DeVenny brings a “wealth of experience” to the role.

“She has spent over 25 years working across the international beverage industry holding leadership positions in admired companies such as Moët Hennessy, Diageo, Chandon Australia and more recently within Endeavour group for Paragon Wine Estates. Shaine will bring great energy and leadership to our vision, helping to shape a wine portfolio that stands proudly among the finest in Australia and New Zealand”

DeVenny said she is driven by “a deep respect for the artistry of winemaking and an unwavering commitment to quality”. “My role at Joval embraces both of these values and I am genuinely excited to be part of a team that is focussed on achieving success for this outstanding brand portfolio,” she said.

John Valmorbida, founder of Joval Group emphasised the importance of the DeVenny’s appointment.

“I place a premium on the development and wellbeing of our people. The wine and hospitality industries are built on relationships, and great relationships become possible when you have passionate, highly empowered and skilled people on your team. I am very pleased that Shaine has decided to join us, head the Joval Family Wines division and aspire to make our brands and people fly.”

