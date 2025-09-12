Jim Barry Wines launches cancer care fundraising campaign

The Jim Barry Wines family with a McGrath Cancer Care Nurse. Image courtesy Jim Barry Wines

Jim Barry Wines has launched its 2025 fundraising campaign supporting the McGrath Foundation, aimed to help fund McGrath Cancer Care Nurses across Australia.

From September to November 2025, specially marked bottles across the Jim Barry range, including Watervale Shiraz and Riesling, Barry Bros. Shiraz, Cover Drive Cabernet Sauvignon, The McRae Wood Shiraz, and Atherley wines, will contribute 50 cents per bottle to the McGrath Foundation. The campaign is available nationwide across all major retailers (excluding Coles), on-premise, and independent stores.

Since 2021, the winery has committed $140,000 annually to help fund a McGrath Cancer Care Nurse, and this campaign aims to extend that impact even further.

“We’re incredibly proud to support the McGrath Foundation,” said Olivia Hoffmann-Barry, Marketing Director at Jim Barry Wines. “The work these nurses do is life-changing, and using our wines to help fund that care means a lot to our entire family.”

For the first time, Jim Barry Wines is pairing its Watervale Riesling with a newly released companion — the 2022 Watervale Shiraz — to support the McGrath Foundation.

Pour it Forward

Jim Barry Wines will also host the Pour It Forward Black-Tie Gala on Saturday, 18 October 2025, at Jackson Square, Hindmarsh, to celebrate the campaign.

The evening will feature guest speaker Glenn McGrath, a three-course dinner by Cargo Catering, live music and a silent charity auction

All funds raised on the evening will go directly to the McGrath Foundation.

