Jim Barry goes to bat for breast cancer care

Olivia Hoffmann Barry Tom Barry Debbie Hayes Sam Barry Olivia Barry. Image Matt Turner

Jim Barry Wines are releasing an exclusive new rosé across the country which will raise funds to provide care and support to people in Australia experiencing breast cancer.

The winery has announced a three-year partnership with the McGrath Foundation and is set to raise $420,000 to fund a specialist McGrath Breast Care Nurse in South Australia.

The rosé will showcase a pink striped capsule and label featuring a female cricketer – based on Jim Barry’s Cabernet Sauvignon, The Cover Drive – a fitting label for the McGrath Foundation founded by the late Jane McGrath and her husband Glenn in 2005.

The family-owned winery has a personal connection with breast cancer that goes back more than 35 years and has steered the new partnership.

Olivia Hoffmann-Barry, wife of Jim Barry Wines third generation winemaker Tom Barry, has been intrinsically linked to breast cancer for many years through lived family experience and through those providing critical care to people with breast cancer.

“My mother, Annemarie, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Ironically, and rather cruelly, it was just after my father Clive retired from his 35-year long career treating breast cancer as a surgeon,” she said.

“Our family has actively fundraised for breast cancer charities for years.

“The diagnosis of my mum has once again brought breast cancer back into our lives, it’s made us all think about how we can help raise money for thousands of families as they navigate breast cancer with what we do so well every day, and that is wine.

“While it’s a new partnership for us and the McGrath Foundation, it’s one that we see strengthening beyond the initial three years.

“This is just the beginning of our partnership with the Foundation, and we hope to fund more nurses in the future.”

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia with 1 in 7 women diagnosed by the age of 85.

The McGrath Foundation currently funds 171 McGrath Breast Care nurses in communities across Australia who have supported more than 100,000 individuals and families since 2005.

McGrath Foundation CEO, Holly Masters said the Foundation is focused on a future where the free support of a McGrath Breast Care Nurse is available to every person who needs one.

“Our mission is to ensure that no one goes through breast cancer without the care of a McGrath Breast Care Nurse. Right now, we need 79 more nurses to meet that goal, all while continuing to fund our existing cohort of nurses,” Masters said.

McGrath Breast Care Nurses provide vital physical, psychological, and emotional support to individuals and their families experiencing breast cancer from the time of diagnosis and throughout treatment.

“While the support of our nurses is free to patients we rely on donations from the community and corporate partners to make this a reality,” Masters continued.

“We are extremely grateful to Jim Barry Wines for partnering with us and providing this funding.”

Olivia Hoffmann-Barry said the Rose was one very personal way to help those going through breast cancer.

“Supporters can select this Rose and know that they’re part of something special. This is much more than just a bottle of Rose, it’s a commitment for change for thousands of Australians,” Hoffmann-Barry said.

“Creating this Rose allows us not only to raise vital funds, but also awareness of this insidious disease. Our family feel honoured to be supporting the McGrath Foundation in the way we know best.”

