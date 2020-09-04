James Halliday to drive industry innovation

James Halliday, the most recognised and respected name in the Australian wine industry, is moving on to drive the development of new enterprises following his stepping back from the Halliday Wine Companion.

Halliday has welcomed Tyson Stelzer to the role of chief editor of the Wine Companion, where James will maintain his involvement including regular contributions to the Halliday website, magazine and guide via his joint venture with publisher Hardie Grant.

Halliday’s writing about wine continues with his weekly column in The Weekend Australian and its eagerly awaited annual Top 100.

Moving forward, Halliday will guide the development of The Cellardoor Challenge as well as the advanced technology and digital wine business Junovate, which he co-founded last year.

The Cellardoor Challenge is an initiative developed by Junovate to support wineries across Australia and encourage people to visit and buy direct from them.

It was created in response to the very challenging conditions local winemakers have experienced due to droughts, bushfires and COVID-19.

Last week, The Cellardoor Challenge launched a new Social Winery Directory. The directory features over 500 social media posts from wine consumers. A key feature is the community’s reviews and recommendations of their favourite wines and wineries, encouraging everyday wine drinkers to try new wineries and their wines.

The Juno conversational wine assistant, launched in 2019, made it easier for people to explore wine in the Top 100 and find personalised recommendations.

“I enjoy sharing my love of fine wine and will continue to keep the conversation going with Australians,” Halliday said.

A 2020 version of Juno is planned to coincide with the release of this year’s Top 100.

Further announcements will be made soon on future projects and developments for James Halliday.

“The Junovate team has an unparalleled pedigree in wine and a deep commitment to the future of the industry, including promoting small cellar doors in regional Australia,” Halliday said.

“We are excited to connect people with knowledge and advice to buy and drink wines they love.

“Every change is a beginning, and I’m excited for this new chapter.”

