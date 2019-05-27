Introducing Lyza 5000 Wine: the evolution of wine analysis

Lyza 5000 Wine is Anton Paar’s novel solution for fast multi-parameter analysis in wine production, wine laboratories, and filling plants. Highest precision, a multitude of parameters, fast measurement times, and the user-friendly touchscreen interface are the essential components of the instrument that has been tailor-made for the wine industry.
Do you want to speed up your wine analysis throughout the whole production process? Click here to see how.
To give you an idea, these are your most important benefits at a glance:
More than 13 parameters in one go
Minimum measurement time for quick results
Stand-alone instrument for independence
Connectivity to Anton Paar benchmark instruments
Highest precision in the wine market
Contact our Specialists:
Anton Paar Australia & New Zealand
AU Tel: + 61 – 2 – 8315 – 4419
Info.au@anton-paar.com
NZ Tel: + 64 – (0)9 4143 19 – 1
Info.nz@anton-paar.com
https://www.anton-paar.com/au-en