Interstaters ahoy: applications open for Tassie trade visit

Image courtesy Wine Tasmania

Wine Tasmania is hosting another personalised wine adventure for ten champions of the island’s wine this October 2025.

The island’s sparkling will be on ice as well as a line-up of Tasmania’s diverse wine styles, set to be served alongside the island’s famed produce across the itinerary. The visit provides a behind-the-scenes experience of island life and includes flights, accommodation, local produce, transport and (of course) plenty of Tassie wine for successful candidates to enjoy.

The visit is open to people who are directly responsible for wholesale wine purchasing within their mainland-based restaurant, wine bar or wine retail business, with applications assessed on a competitive basis. Limited to ten participants in total, one individual will be selected by Sommeliers Australia and will have the chance to host a post-visit masterclass in their home state in collaboration with the organisation.

Wine Tasmania’s CEO Sheralee Davies said the “high quality” of interstate wine trade applicants was impressive, noting that the program had drawn more than 150 influential buyers to Tasmania over the past ten years.

“With spots on each trip in high demand, it’s been both exciting and humbling to see how much awareness and appreciation for Tasmania’s top-notch wines – and the people behind them – has grown,” said Davies.

“These national trade visits are a great way for our guests to personally experience Tasmania’s wine scene. They get to meet the growers and makers, explore regional areas, and really get a feel for what makes our wines some of the best on the planet. With demand for Tassie wines often outstripping supply – and some wines hard to find off the island – these trips help build important connections between our wine producers and some of the best restaurants, wine bars, and retailers around the country.”

Held on 5-7 October, the visit will be based around the island’s north and is supported by the Tasmanian Government.

Applications for Wine Tasmania’s October 2025 National Wine Trade Visitation Program are open now, closing on 5 September, with selected participants confirmed from 10 September and the visit taking place on 5-7 October 2025.

For further information, visit www.winetasmania.com.au/trade-visit or contact Wine Tasmania.

